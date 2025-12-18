Meyers and the Jaguars agreed to terms on a three-year, $60 million extension Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This new contract includes $40 million in guarantees. Since arriving in Jacksonville at the trade deadline in early November, Meyers has helped the Jaguars go 5-1 by hauling in 27 of 38 targets for 355 yards and three touchdowns during that span. He'll now be tied to the organization through the 2028 campaign.