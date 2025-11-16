Meyers caught five passes (on six targets) for 64 yards during the Jaguars' 35-6 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

In his second game in a Jaguars uniform, Meyers operated as the team's WR1 due to the absence of Brian Thomas (ankle). Meyers finished Sunday's contest leading both teams in receptions and yards, though it was Tim Patrick who hauled in the Jaguars' lone touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence. Meyers has an 8-97-0 line (on nine targets) through his first two games as a Jaguar and has accumulated 38 catches (on 55 targets) for 416 yards through eight regular-season games. His volume will likely take a hit if Thomas is cleared to return for Jacksonville's Week 12 road clash against Arizona on Sunday, Nov. 23.