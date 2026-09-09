Meyers (thumb) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Per Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union, Meyers sported a non-contact jersey during the open portion of Wednesday's session, though he was ultimately able to do enough work to garner a limited listing. Per John Shipley of SI.com, Meyers said after practice that he expects to play Sunday against the Browns, though he may need to upgrade to full practice participation Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying a designation into the weekend.