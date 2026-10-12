Meyers caught two of three targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 19-17 win against the Eagles.

Meyers was limited to 40 or fewer receiving yards for the fourth time this season, and he finished tied with running back Bhayshul Tuten for fourth on the team in targets Sunday. Meyers has solidified himself as the team's No. 2 wide receiver behind Parker Washington early in the season, but his production hasn't been that notable. Through five games, Meyers has caught 15 of 18 targets for 202 yards and two touchdowns.