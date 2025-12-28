Meyers caught six of nine targets for 39 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Colts.

Meyers fumbled on a failed lateral attempt to Travis Etienne in the first quarter, but the veteran wide receiver was otherwise his usual steady self. This was Meyers' seventh consecutive game with at least four catches, and he has at least 39 receiving yards in all eight of his appearances for the Jaguars after coming over from the Raiders in a midseason trade. Meyers will remain a reliable target in the short and intermediate range when the Jaguars try to clinch the AFC South in a Week 18 home game against the Titans.