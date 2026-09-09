Meyers (hand) was spotted practicing Wednesday while wearing a non-contact jersey, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The extent of Meyers' practice participation won't be revealed until the Jaguars post their first injury report of the season following Wednesday's session, but the fact that the wideout was donning a non-contact jersey suggests that he'll likely be listed as a limited participant. Meyers jammed his right hand in a joint practice with the Panthers three weeks ago, but the Jaguars haven't yet indicated that the receiver's availability for Sunday's season opener versus the Browns is in any serious jeopardy.