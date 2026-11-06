Meyers brought in four of six targets for 65 yards in the Jaguars' 33-10 win over the Ravens on Thursday night.

Meyers set the pace for the Jaguars in both receptions and receiving yards on the night, bouncing back nicely from a quiet 2-24-0 line just four days earlier in a blowout win over the Colts. The veteran wideout has multiple catches in all but one game, although Meyers hasn't topped 83 receiving yards in any contest to date in 2026. Meyers remains a key target for Trevor Lawrence, but he could see at least a slight boost in his outlook heading into a Week 10 road matchup against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 15, if Brian Thomas is moved at the trade deadline.