Meyers logged two catches for 24 yards on three targets in Sunday's 42-7 win against Indianapolis.

He put up a subpar fantasy line, but Meyers actually led Jacksonville in targets and tied for the team lead in receptions on a day when quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw only 14 passes, 10 of which he completed. Meyers also logged a 54 percent offensive snap share -- second among Jaguars wideouts behind Parker Washington -- after dealing with a hamstring injury during the week. He's still looking to build some momentum, as Meyers has three or fewer catches in five of his seven contests and has topped 40 receiving yards just twice.