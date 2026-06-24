Jaguars' Jakobi Meyers: Remains key factor in WR corps

As the coming season approaches, Meyers is in line to maintain a key role in a Jacksonville WR corps that also features Brian Thomas, Parker Washington and Travis Hunter (knee), Paul Bretl of Jaguars Wire reports.

In 16 regular-season games (seven with Las Vegas and nine with Jacksonville) in 2025, Meyers combined to record a 75/835/3 receiving line. After arriving via a Nov. 4 trade with the Raiders, the Jaguars show their commitment to Meyers by inking him to a three-year, $60 million deal in December that keeps him under contract with the team through the 2028 season. In his first full campaign with Jacksonville, Meyers will contend for WR targets with Thomas, Washington and Hunter, but even in that context the 29-year-old should see enough weekly volume to make a fantasy mark, notably in PPR formats.