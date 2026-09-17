Meyers (thumb) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Meyers emerged from preseason Week 2 with a brace on his right hand, but the nature of the injury wasn't confirmed until the Jaguars posted their first injury report of the season last week. Since then, he's been listed as limited on all five of the team's practice reports with a thumb injury, but it didn't stop him from suiting up for this past Sunday's season-opening win against the Browns, when he hauled in both targets for 40 yards and one touchdown and recorded one carry for two yards on a 65 percent snap share. If Meyers follows last week's trajectory this week, he'll enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest at Denver.