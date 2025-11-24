Meyers hauled in four of six targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win against Arizona.

Meyers finally hit pay dirt with his first touchdown as a member of the Jaguars since being traded from the Raiders on Nov. 4. It was also the veteran wideout's first touchdown of the season after being held scoreless over his previous nine appearances overall. Meyers has become more comfortable in Jacksonville's offense with each passing week, which should excite fantasy managers with thoughts of a strong run to close out the regular season. The 28-year-old will attempt to build off of this strong performance in a road tilt against Tennessee next Sunday.