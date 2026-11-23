Meyers brought in four of 10 targets for 85 yards in the Jaguars' 23-18 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Meyers finished second across the board to Parker Washington in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Jaguars on the afternoon, and the latter pair of totals also established and tied a season high, respectively. Meyers' yardage and reception tallies have fluctuated this season, but Sunday's performance underscores the fact he remains a key complementary piece of the Jaguars' typically efficient air attack. Meyers will look to exploit a favorable Week 12 matchup against the Titans defense at home next Sunday.