Meyers caught five of seven targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 48-20 win over the Jets.

Meyers saw his touchdown streak end at three games, but he remained heavily involved, tying Brian Thomas for the team lead in targets while finishing two receiving yards shy of Travis Etienne's team-high total. Meyers is locked in as a key piece of a surging Jaguars offense that has averaged 33.3 points in six games since acquiring the veteran wide receiver in a trade with the Raiders. Denver's elite defense will try to slow Meyers and the Jaguars down in Week 16.