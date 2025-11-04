The Jaguars acquired Meyers from the Raiders on Tuesday in exchange for 2026 fourth- and sixth-round draft picks, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

A pending free agent, Meyers had made it clear that he wanted to be moved ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, and the Raiders were able to find a suitor in the Jaguars who were willing to take on the remainder of the wideout's $5.25 million base salary. In Jacksonville, Meyers will fill the void in the slot that opened up when No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter (knee) landed on injured reserve last week. As was the case in Las Vegas with star tight end Brock Bowers in the fold, Meyers will face competition for targets in Jacksonville with another impressive young pass catcher in Brian Thomas (ankle), but there should be enough volume to go around for both receivers to remain productive. Over his seven appearances for the Raiders this season, Meyers recorded 33 catches for 352 yards and no touchdowns on 49 targets.