Meyers (thumb) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Per Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union, Meyers was donning a non-contact jersey for the second day in a row while aiming to protect his injured right thumb. The fact that he's practiced in some fashion during the first two days of Week 1 prep is generally a positive sign for Meyers' status heading into Sunday's game against the Browns, but he may need to turn in a full practice Friday to avoid taking a designation into the weekend.