Meyers was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Dating back to Week 8, Meyers has been listed on Jaguars injury reports with the ankle issue, but it hasn't stopped him from being available on game days. His limitations Wednesday were most likely maintenance-related after he turned in one his best performances of 2026 in this past Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Giants. Meyers played 83 percent of the offensive snaps in the loss, finishing with four catches for a season-high 85 yards on 10 targets.