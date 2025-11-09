Meyers caught all three of his targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 36-29 loss to the Texans.

Making his Jaguars debut after coming over from the Raiders at the trade deadline, Meyers had the longest reception of the day from Trevor Lawrence at 23 yards, but he was out-paced by Parker Washington in targets 7-3. Meyers will continue to build chemistry with his new QB in Week 11 against a familiar AFC West foe in the Chargers, and his volume should rise if Brian Thomas (ankle) remains sidelined for a second straight game.