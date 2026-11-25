Meyers was spotted working off to the side during Wednesday's practice, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars will release their first Week 12 injury report later Wednesday, when it will be known why Meyers was held out of drills. The veteran wideout has frequently had his practice reps managed throughout the season while he's nursed a few different injuries, so he could just be getting some rest as the Jaguars begin prepping for a Week 12 matchup with the Titans. Meyers was most recently listed on the Jaguars' injury report in Week 11 due to an ankle issue, but he didn't take a designation into this past Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Giants and finished with four receptions for 85 yards on 10 targets while playing 83 percent of the offensive snaps.