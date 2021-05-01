The Jaguars selected Camp in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 209th overall.

Camp joined Georgia Tech as a raw two-star recruit, when he finally stared to emerge in 2019 a season-ending knee injury forced him to miss the final eight games. He managed to return to form in 2020 and lead the team with 439 receiving yards, mostly overcoming defenders by virtue of his rare combination of size and speed, but he now enters the NFL as an extremely raw prospect. It remains to be seen whether Camp will ever develop as a consistent route runner, but he at least boasts tangible upside on special teams.