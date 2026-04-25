The Jaguars selected Huskey in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 100th overall.

Huskey (6-foot-1, 196 pounds) began his collegiate career in a depth role at Bowling Green before emerging as a starter in 2023, then transferring to Maryland where he started from 2024-25. Across his three total seasons as a starter, Huskey compiled an impressive 11 interceptions, showcasing instinct to make up for his lack of high-end athletic testing. Huskey brings versatility and experience to the table, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him surpass Caleb Ransaw (lower leg) and Rayuan Lane as the No. 3 man in the safety rotation behind starters Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson.