The Jaguars selected McLeod in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 194th overall.

McCleod transferred to Auburn from Appalachian State for his final two seasons. He started nearly every game at Auburn and recorded 105 tackles, 24.0 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He has tweener size (6-foot-1, 241 pounds) and his athleticism is likely average at best having not tested at the NFL Combine. His production is enough to justify this pick alone, however, and he could hold his own on special teams until he earns a rotational defensive role.