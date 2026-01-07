McLeod's (ankle) practice window has expired, so he will remain on injured reserve through the end of the season.

McLeod was designated to return from IR in mid December, with the Jaguars hoping to acquire more linebacker depth in time for a potential deep playoff run. The team seems to have decided McLeod is not ready to return, and the sixth-round rookie will need to look towards the 2026 season for a potential NFL debut. The Jaguars will enter Sunday's wild-card clash with the Bills with Foyesade Oluokun, Dennis Gardeck, Branson Combs and Yasir Abdullah set to play at outside linebacker.