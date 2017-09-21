Ramsey (ankle) wasn't spotted on the field for Thursday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Ramsey was a limited participant in the Jaguars' first practice of the week Wednesday, so his absence for the entirety of Thursday's session isn't a positive sign. Even so, Ramsey may not be at serious risk of missing Sunday's contest against the Ravens, as he played 68 defensive snaps in the Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Titans after the ankle injury prevented him from practicing throughout the week leading up to the contest. More clarity on Ramsey's status heading into the Week 3 matchup should be available when the Jaguars release their final injury report Friday.