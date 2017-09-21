Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Absent from Thursday's practice
Ramsey (ankle) wasn't spotted on the field for Thursday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Ramsey was a limited participant in the Jaguars' first practice of the week Wednesday, so his absence for the entirety of Thursday's session isn't a positive sign. Even so, Ramsey may not be at serious risk of missing Sunday's contest against the Ravens, as he played 68 defensive snaps in the Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Titans after the ankle injury prevented him from practicing throughout the week leading up to the contest. More clarity on Ramsey's status heading into the Week 3 matchup should be available when the Jaguars release their final injury report Friday.
More News
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Suiting up in Week 2•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Expects to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Unlikely to practice due to ankle injury•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Full participant Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: On Jags' injury report•
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...