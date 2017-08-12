Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Activated from PUP list
Ramsey (abdomen) was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Saturday, NFL.com reports.
Ramsey returned to practice after beginning training camp on the PUP list. The second-year corner was recovering from core muscle surgery he underwent in June. The former first-round pick tallied two interceptions, 14 passes defended, a forced fumble, and 55 total tackles during his rookie season. Barring any setbacks. the 22-year-old projects to be a Week 1 starter, and figures to be in line for a big year.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...