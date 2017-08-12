Ramsey (abdomen) was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Saturday, NFL.com reports.

Ramsey returned to practice after beginning training camp on the PUP list. The second-year corner was recovering from core muscle surgery he underwent in June. The former first-round pick tallied two interceptions, 14 passes defended, a forced fumble, and 55 total tackles during his rookie season. Barring any setbacks. the 22-year-old projects to be a Week 1 starter, and figures to be in line for a big year.