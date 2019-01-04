Ramsey had 65 tackles (62 solo) and three interceptions over 16 games in 2018.

Ramsey battled knee issues for a good chunk of the season but never missed a game, and actually was on the field for all but four of the team's 1,020 defensive snaps. The 23-year-old had 13 passes defensed as he was once again one of the better cover corners in the NFL. Ramsey enters the final year of his rookie deal next season, but the Jaguars have the opportunity to pick up his fifth-year option for 2020 by the May 3 deadline.

More News
Our Latest Stories