Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Another strong season
Ramsey had 65 tackles (62 solo) and three interceptions over 16 games in 2018.
Ramsey battled knee issues for a good chunk of the season but never missed a game, and actually was on the field for all but four of the team's 1,020 defensive snaps. The 23-year-old had 13 passes defensed as he was once again one of the better cover corners in the NFL. Ramsey enters the final year of his rookie deal next season, but the Jaguars have the opportunity to pick up his fifth-year option for 2020 by the May 3 deadline.
More News
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Records six tackles•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Officially active Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Trending toward playing•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Refutes earlier practice report•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: In line to practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, sims
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...