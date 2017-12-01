Ramsey won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts , Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Ramsey was a limited participant in practice this week after apparently injuring his ankle in last Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, but is apparently a full go for Sunday. The 23-year-old was listed as questionable for last Sunday's loss but still played through a hand injury, and has yet to miss a game this season.