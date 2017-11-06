Ramsey will not be suspended for his role in an on-field altercation against A.J. Green of the Bengals on Sunday but he could be subject to a fine, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Ramsey's ejection seemed somewhat unwarranted given his part in the fight, but the decision to withhold a suspension comes as no surprise. The second-year pro is in the midst of another strong season for one of the league's most surprising defenses in 2017.