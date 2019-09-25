Ramsey (back/hamstring) has left the Jaguars to travel to Nashville for the birth of his child, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In a statement from coach Doug Marrone, Ramsey "will return to the team when he's ready, and we will provide an update at that time." In the wake of his first game since making a trade request last week, Ramsey has had the flu while dealing with back and hamstring injuries. Now, he's away from the team entirely, putting his availability for Sunday's game in Denver into further question.