Ramsey has missed the first four days of training camp while he remains in Nashville following the birth of his daughter, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone does not have a date when Ramsey will return. The third-year cornerback, who has not missed a game in two season for Jacksonville, finished sixth on the defense in tackles (62) and tied for second interceptions (2).

