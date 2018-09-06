Ramsey (ankle) was limited in Thursday's practice due to ankle soreness, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

It's likely that the Jaguars are simply taking a cautious approach with their star cornerback as Sunday's season-opener against the Giants approaches. Ramsey's injury warrants monitoring for the next few days, but there's currently no reason to believe that the 23-year-old won't suit up for Week 1.