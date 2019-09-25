Ramsey (illness) is at the Jaguars' facility Wednesday, but he'll miss practice due to a back injury, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The star cornerback reportedly missed practice Monday because of an illness, and while he seems to be feeling better, he's also been getting treatment for issues with his lower back and hamstrings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Between the physical ailments and his desire for a trade, Ramsey is from a lock to play in Sunday's game against the Broncos.