The Jaguars have suspended Ramsey for one week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The ban is in response to Ramsey attacking Jacksonville-area media on social media for what he believes to be unfair coverage of certain teammates, namely Dante Fowler. One of the most dynamic cornerbacks in the NFL, Ramsey has put together stellar back-to-back campaigns to kick off his career. However, he'll miss Saturday's preseason contest at Minnesota due to an off-the-field decision.

