Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Expected to play Sunday
Ramsey (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, is expected to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Jaguars never provided much indication that Ramsey was at risk of missing the Week 3 contest, even after the star cornerback was a surprise addition to their injury report Friday. Unless he experiences a setback during pregame warmups, it sounds like Ramsey will fill his usual starting role in the secondary and look to put the clamps on a Tennessee passing attack that managed only 183 passing yards -- 74 of which came from non-quarterbacks -- in a Week 2 win over Houston.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...