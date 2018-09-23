Ramsey (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, is expected to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Jaguars never provided much indication that Ramsey was at risk of missing the Week 3 contest, even after the star cornerback was a surprise addition to their injury report Friday. Unless he experiences a setback during pregame warmups, it sounds like Ramsey will fill his usual starting role in the secondary and look to put the clamps on a Tennessee passing attack that managed only 183 passing yards -- 74 of which came from non-quarterbacks -- in a Week 2 win over Houston.