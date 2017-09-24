Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Expected to play vs. Ravens
Ramsey (ankle) is expected to play Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
This is a big boost for the Jaguars defense as Ramsey is their best cover corner.
