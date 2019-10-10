Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Expected to play Week 6
Jaguars owner Shad Khan expects Ramsey (back) to suit up for Sunday's game against the Saints, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Ramsey is nursing a lingering back injury, and he's now practiced on a limited basis for two consecutive days. The Jaguars are likely trying to avoid a setback in Ramsey's recovery, and he'll have one more opportunity to shed his injury tag ahead of Sunday's contest. The star cornerback missed the team's previous two games.
