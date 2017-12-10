Ramsey (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, is expected to play in the contest, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ramsey's practice reps have been restricted the last few weeks while he's battled groin, hand and ankle injuries, but he has yet to miss any games as a result. Though probably not 100 percent healthy, Ramsey, who has been one of the league's top cover men this season, looks like he'll be able to take the field again in Week 14. His availability would limit the fantasy upside of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Seattle's cadre of receivers to some extent.