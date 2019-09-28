Ramsey (back/hamstring) is traveling with the Jaguars to Denver but is still considered questionable, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ramsey missed practice all week after going to Nashville for the birth of his child, but he's back with the team. Still, he's battling two injuries and may not be ready for the contest. The final verdict on Ramsey's status will be released with the inactive report Sunday at 2:55 p.m. ET.