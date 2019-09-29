Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Game-time call Sunday
Ramsey plans to test his back injury in warmups before determining if he can suit up for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ramsey flew to Denver with the team despite the back injury and witnessing the birth of his second child during the week, and doesn't have a firm stance on his availability for Week 4. Expect the official call when the inactive report surfaces about an hour and a half prior to kickoff, but if he doesn't play, Tre Herndon or D.J. Hayden could be thrust into a starting role. Despite his game-time status, per Josina Anderson of ESPN, Ramsey is still holding firm on his wishes to be traded.
