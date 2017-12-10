Ramsey (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Ramsey was expected to play according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and now it's official. The second-year pro will avoid missing the first game of his career, and he'll have a juicy matchup against the Seahawks, who rank fourth in pass attempts this season. Ramsey has 47 tackles, 16 pass breakups and three interceptions through 12 games.