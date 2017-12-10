Ramsey (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Ramsey was expected to play according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and now it's official. The second-year pro will avoid missing the first game of his career, and he'll have a juicy matchup against the Seahawks, who rank fourth in pass attempts this season. Ramsey has 47 tackles, 16 pass breakups and three interceptions through 12 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop