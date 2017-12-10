Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Gearing up Sunday
Ramsey (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Ramsey was expected to play according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and now it's official. The second-year pro will avoid missing the first game of his career, and he'll have a juicy matchup against the Seahawks, who rank fourth in pass attempts this season. Ramsey has 47 tackles, 16 pass breakups and three interceptions through 12 games.
