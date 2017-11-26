Ramsey (hand) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Although Ramsey ruled himself out of this contest Friday, he has recovered enough to slot into Sunday's lineup. The second-year pro will be tasked with shutting down Arizona QB Blaine Gabbert, who has just one start this season. Ramsey will likely have the task of lining up with Cardinals' WR Larry Fitzgerald, who had 10 targets from Gabbert in Week 11.