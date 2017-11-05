Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Gets ejected Sunday
Ramsey was ejected from Sunday's game against the Bengals, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Ramsey shoved Bengals' WR A.J. Green after a play, and Green reacted by putting Ramsey in a choke hold and punching his helmet repeatedly. It seems that Green is more to fault in this situation, so it's unlikely Ramsey faces further sanctions, which is good news for the Jags' secondary.
More News
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Hauls in second pick of season•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Makes presence known Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Expected to play vs. Ravens•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Absent from Thursday's practice•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...