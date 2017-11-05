Ramsey was ejected from Sunday's game against the Bengals, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Ramsey shoved Bengals' WR A.J. Green after a play, and Green reacted by putting Ramsey in a choke hold and punching his helmet repeatedly. It seems that Green is more to fault in this situation, so it's unlikely Ramsey faces further sanctions, which is good news for the Jags' secondary.