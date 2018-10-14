Ramsey (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game at Dallas, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site report.

Ramsey was initially given 50/50 odds to play when given the questionable tag Friday, but it was reported earlier Sunday he was expected to play so this is mostly confirmation. The 23-year-old won't have one of his tougher assignments Sunday, as the Cowboys continue to rely on RB Ezekiel Elliott to power their offense with a mostly anemic passing game.