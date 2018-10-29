Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Grabs first interception
Ramsey had three solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Eagles in London.
Ramsey's first interception of the season came in the first quarter as he intercepted Carson Wentz when he attempted to connect with Joshua Perkins in the end zone. The 24-year-old has 23 tackles (21 solo) and four passes defensed through the first eight games of the season, both of which are on pace for career lows. The Jaguars have a much-needed bye in Week 9 as they are currently on a four-game losing streak.
