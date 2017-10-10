Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Hauls in second pick of season
Ramsey secured his second interception of the season Sunday in a victory over the Steelers.
Ramsey made a diving interception late in the first quarter to go along with a season-high seven solo tackles. The 22-year-old continues to make his case as one of the leagues premiere shutdown corners. He was one of three Jaguars to play all 79 defensive snaps, and should continue striking fear in opposing quarterbacks going forward.
