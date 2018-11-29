Ramsey (knee) is expected to participate in Thursday's practice.

Head coach Doug Marrone expressed concern Wednesday regarding Ramsey's availability for Sunday's outing against the Colts, saying that the cornerback's injury is "legitimate.' However, a return to practice Thursday is certainly a good sign for Ramsey's status heading into the weekend. It's unclear in exactly what capacity Ramsey is going to participate in, but the Jaguars should have an update on that once they release their official injury report for the day.

More News
Our Latest Stories