Ramsey (back) is inactive for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Saints.

Ramsey was reportedly trending toward suiting up for the first time since Week 3 as the week came to a close, with no less than Jaguars owner Shad Khan confirming that notion after a personal meeting with the mercurial cornerback. However, Ramsey is apparently still not ready to suit up, leaving the Jacksonville defense short-handed in the secondary for at least one more week.

