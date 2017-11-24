Ramsey jammed his hand in Friday's practice and is technically listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. However, Ramsey says he isn't playing Sunday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

It's odd to see a player ruling himself out before the team, so keep an eye on Ramsey just in case. The second-year pro has been playing solid football this season, accruing 36 tackles, 14 pass breakups and two interceptions, making him a key part of the Jags' top-ranked defense. If he's in face unable to play, expect Aaron Colvin and Tyler Patmon to see an increased snap count.