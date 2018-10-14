Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Likely to play Sunday
Ramsey (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport relayed that Ramsey once looked like a 50-50 proposition to play, but his limited practices Thursday and Friday were apparently enough to convince the Jaguars he'll be ready to go. While the Jaguars will certainly welcome Ramsey's presence, he'll get one of his easier weeks of the campaign Sunday against a Dallas wideout group that has been among the NFL's least productive this season. As per usual, the Cowboys figure to lean heavily on bell cow Ezekiel Elliott, assuming game flow allows for it.
