Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Likely to play Sunday
Ramsey (hand), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, appears likely to play in the contest, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After jamming his hand during Friday's practice, Ramsey told the media that he didn't think he would be able to play Sunday, but he's evidently made more progress on the health front than he even anticipated. The Jaguars likely won't make a formal decision on Ramsey's availability until inactives need to be submitted 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. EDT kickoff, but the expectation is that the second-year cornerback will be on the field. Even with one good hand Sunday, Ramsey would present a tough matchup for the Cardinals' top receiver, Larry Fitzgerald.
