Ramsey was limited in practice Thursday due to a back injury.

Ramsey appeared on the injury report after logging a full practice Wednesday. A leader in the Jaguars' secondary, his status will play a key role in Sunday's showdown with the Texans. If he should be ruled out, look for Tyler Patmon to see increased reps on defense.

